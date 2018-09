LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing multiple felony charges for taking and sending pictures of child pornography, according to Kentucky State Police.

According to an arrest report, investigators found files of children on 35-year-old Clyde Gardner’s electronic devices and he admitted to taking and sending pictures of children.

Gardner is being held without bond at Metro Corrections.

He is expected to appear in court Sept. 17.

© 2018 WHAS-TV