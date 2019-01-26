BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Justin Robert Hardin, 35, was arrested for attempted murder this morning after police found one victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police responded to a call in reference to a robbery and shots fired at 2 a.m. this morning, where they found one victim. The homeowner provided information on the suspect, including his first name.

Hardin later led a pursuit by Kentucky State Police that started on Boston Road, where he admitted to the shooting. He was lodged in Hardin County Jail, and charged with one count of burglary first degree, theft by unlawful taking and two counts of attempted murder.

Heather Johnson

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and does appear to be drug-related.