Louisville police arrest man accused of assaulting an elderly woman at a St. Matthews gas station

Dwight Bailey is charged with robbery and assault after authorities say he carjacked a woman, injuring her in the process.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after Louisville Metro Police says he seriously injured an elderly woman while stealing her car from a Saint Matthews gas station in late July.

Officers arrested Dwight Bailey on Monday after identifying him through surveillance video at the Thornton's gas station near Shelbyville Road Plaza.

Investigators believe the woman has parked her car at the gas station and left it unlocked while she went inside. Bailey then entered the vehicle.

When the victim confronted him, police say he refused to get out and put the car in reverse, knocking the woman down with the driver's side door.

Bailey is charged with robbery and assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

