LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An anonymous tip led police to a man who threatened to blow up a school on social media.

According to LMPD, 22-year-old James Dylan Grimes sent a private Facebook message saying that he was going to murder "9000 kiddies" and was asking questions about how many explosives it would take to blow up a school.

Grimes also said he was inspired by the mass shooting in New Zealand that claimed the lives of 50 people last week.

LMPD confirmed with Facebook's legal department that the threatening message was sent by Grimes' account and officers arrested him on March 22. He faces one charge of terroristic threatening.

It is unknown if officers found any weapons or explosives when they arrested Grimes.

Lamont Washington with LMPD issued the following statement:

Due to recent events in New Zealand and coverage of terror threats, we wanted to share this citation with you from an arrest in Louisville early this morning.

Louisville Metro Police take all threats to schools, public buildings, events, and individuals seriously. We must remember as a community that these threats all too often result in real action. We ask the community to remain vigilant and alert authorities when they notice suspicious behavior. We should not live in fear, but we must all work together to make sure our neighborhoods and community are safe. If you see an immediate threat or incident occurring, always call 911. You can also report suspicious behavior to our anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

