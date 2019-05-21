A 19-year-old has been arrested after police say he ran over an LMPD officer in a stolen car.

According to an arrest report, James Manning and at least one other person were in a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning when the attack happened.

An LMPD officer discovered the vehicle and during his investigation, he was struck. According to the report, he fired his weapon.

The officer suffered multiple leg fractures but is expected to recover. The bone punctured the skin, requiring surgery.

Manning was arrested May 20. He admitted to the assault, being in the stolen car and having a stolen gun.

