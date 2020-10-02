LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has been arrested and charged with burglary after video capturing him coming into a woman's apartment, taking her underwear and smelling her clothes.

Louisville police said they were called to a break-in where the victim showed an officer video of 57-year-old Verdecia Ramon Nunez entering her home while she was gone.

Nunez was seen taking her underwear and smelling her clothes. He admitted to police that he used a key he had taken from the victims to enter the apartment and steal her items. Police said he also gave back the underwear he had taken.

He was charged with burglary in the second degree.

