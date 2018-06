LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police arrested 19-year-old Dakarai McDonald on assault and criminal mischief charges.

McDonald is accused of assaulting Nicole Whitworth and her 15-year-old son in the skate park in May.

The arrest report states that McDonald and Whitworth got into an argument and that's when mother and son were kicked and punched.

Three juveniles were also arrested.

