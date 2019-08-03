LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in police custody after he allegedly kidnapped two children on Thursday.

According to police, Antonio Williamson entered a home in the 5100 block of Green Cove Circle around 7:20 p.m. on March 7 and took two children from the home at gunpoint.

Officers found Williamson's vehicle in the 10700 block of Black Walnut around 11:30 p.m. When Williamson refused to leave the house, SWAT responded to the location.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Williamson and his girlfriend exited the house without incident. Both children were found safe inside.

Williamson has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a felon.

He was one of seven people indicted last February for smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections.

