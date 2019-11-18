LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after he apparently fell through a women’s restroom ceiling at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound.

Police say that incident happened Friday at the Parthenia Avenue location.

Witnesses say they saw 43-year-old Willie Turner enter the property but didn’t know who he was.

About an hour and a half later, Turner fell through the ceiling into a stall while a woman was using the stall.

Turner claimed that he was being chased by someone, but witnesses confirmed that no one else was unlawfully on the premises.

The damage was estimated at $1,000.

Turner is facing criminal mischief and criminal trespassing charges.

He’s being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1,000 cash bond.

Turner is expected to appear in court on Nov. 26.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.