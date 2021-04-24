Indiana man arrested after drugs, alleged stolen items found in storage units

Police located several drugs and alleged stolen items inside of four storage units in Seymour.

SEYMOUR, Ind — According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested on drug and theft charges after police executed a search warrant at four storage units in Seymour.

Police say officers executed the search warrants of the storage units after obtaining information through a several week investigation. Multiple Jackson Co. K9 units then conducted a free air sweep of the storage units and alerted possible narcotics inside.

Inside the four storage units, police located Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Mushrooms, medication and several items of paraphernalia.

Additionally, an estimated $30,000 worth of stolen construction tools and electronics were located. Police believe these items were taken as payment for illegal narcotics.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Bobby Dean Sexton. His name was on the lease of a unit and he was seen in the specific storage units during the investigation.

Sexton faces two felony charges for theft and dealing in narcotics.Officers are still investigating this case and more arrest is possible.

