LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested after being accused of setting up a robbery leaving the victim beaten with his teeth knocked out.

According to a police report, on November 10 at 11:30 p.m. 22-year-old James C. Rice along with two co-defendants took cash from the victim by force causing severe injuries to the victim.

The victim, Corey Ryan, had recently inherited some money which he posted on social media. Ryan was staying at Hometown Studios on Taylorville Rd. Rice contacted Ryan wanting to hangout. Rice arrived at the hotel with Brooke Litchfield and a second male co-defendant. Rice left to go to the store. That's when Litchfield asked to take a selfie with Ryan. While taking the selfie the male co-defendant struck Ryan in the back of the head.

Litchfield and the male co-defendant demanded Ryan’s money and began beating him in the face and head causing severe injuries to Ryan.

Litchfield and the male co-defendant took $35,000 in cash as well as a necklace that was valued at $1300.

Jeffersontown Police Department was called to the scene. When officers arrived at the hotel room, they found blood everywhere as well as Ryan.

Ryan’s teeth had been knocked out, his orbital socket was damaged, and he had severe lacerations on his face and head.

Ryan was transported to University Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rice was known to Ryan and he was able to identify Rice to the police. Rice was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

