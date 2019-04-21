LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Indiana man has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a St. Matthews bar.

Jacob Faulkenburg, 27, of New Albany was arrested early Saturday.

Police say Faulkenburg was arrested after they say he tried to talk to a woman inside Sullivan’s Tap House and when she didn’t acknowledge him, he reached around her and grabbed her inappropriately over her clothing.

Faulkenburg claimed to know the victim but he didn’t as he didn’t know her name.

He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct and sexual abuse.

Faulkenburg was permanently banned from Sullivan’s and Tin Roof.