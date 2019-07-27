LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Travis Hutchinson, 24, is facing charges after police say they were called Friday night after shots were fired on Clarks Lane.

Officers say a white pickup truck was seen leaving the area and the driver had fired shots into the air.

Police say they victim told them the man fired four to 5 shots into the air and one shot at their car.

According to arrest records, officers say they tracked down Hutchinson’s information and went to his house where his father answered the door and had his son come outside.

They say Hutchinson confessed to firing the shots and was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment.

He’s expected to appear in court on those charges on Aug. 6.

