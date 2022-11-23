x
Crime

LMPD: Man arrested for 2022 murder of 19-year-old woman

In November 2022, police found Andrea Perks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley. She died in the hospital shortly after.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman nearly eight months after she was killed.

On Nov. 23, 2022, Louisville Metro Police officers found Andrea Perks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley at the 700 block of Hazel Street in the Parkland neighborhood.

Officials say she was transported to UofL Hospital in "critical condition". She died from her injuries shortly after her arrival.

Officers indicted De'Ondre Wicks for Perk's homicide on Tuesday, July 18, according to an LMPD news release.

Wicks is currently at Louisville Metro Correction.

