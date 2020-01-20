LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing charges of kidnapping after police said he would not allow a driver to pull over during a traffic stop.

According to police, Michael Schmidt was armed with two handguns in the backseat of a car when an LMPD officer attempted pull the car over. The car slowed down but did not pull over until another officer blocked the car’s path with their cruiser.

The driver told police that Schmidt had threatened him, telling him not to stop the car.

Schmidt was arrested and faces several charges, including kidnapping, drug trafficking and possession of a handgun by a felon.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.