Hillview police searching for man accused of stealing thousands from youth football league in Bullitt County

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the main police believe is responsible for the missing money.

While kids were hitting the field for the Overdale Chiefs the last few months, money was disappearing from the program, the youth program and Bullitt County investigators later discovered.

"It raised red flags," President and Commissioner of the Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League, Amanda Serafin, said.

According to Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Charles "Randy" Boggs, the former chairman of the Overdale Chiefs. The warrant was issued April 13, but police have not been able to locate Boggs.

The youth program, which also includes cheer and dance teams, first noticed questionable charges in March, after switching out treasurers for the team.

The arrest warrant for Boggs shows police accuse Boggs of using his league credit card to withdraw thousand of dollars from the program. Police allege Boggs' ATM transactions took place in January and February of this year, amounting to over $8,000. Detectives say Boggs withdrew $6,500 in February alone. The transactions were made at Loews and Kroger, according to the warrant.

"I think youth leagues are an easy target. There's a lot of cash that goes through youth leagues," Serafin said. "With everyone being a volunteer, you have to put a lot of trust in people, but it was kind of surreal. It was unbelievable honestly."

Serafin said the money taken from the program could be over $10,000, after Boggs was also given cash to deposit but allegedly never did.

"That's why we have these checks and balances in place," Serafin said.

While the loss of funds didn't cancel any games or competitions for the Overdale Chiefs, Serafin said it came close. The families in the program, she says, were upset.

"Yeah, absolutely. They're pissed and I don't blame them," she said.

Searfin said when she found out, she was "speechless." The missing funds were intended to help the football, cheer and dance teams with equipment, uniforms, competitions and travel expenses.

"The kids need this. The kids need this league more than anything," Serafin said.

According to Serafin, Boggs was associated with the Overdale Chiefs since 2011. She said he was elected chairman of the team on Jan. 1, 2021, before

"As soon as we discovered this happened, so it happened very fast," Serafin said.

Now the youth sports organization is looking to the future, hopeful it can prevent this from happening again.

"Justice is going to be served. We're not going to let it slide. It's not okay," Serafin said.

Hillview police say Boggs is facing two felony charges.

Through donations, the youth league has already raised back $6,000. Serafin said $5,000 of that amount was donated to their GoFundMe by local attorney Darryl Isaacs.

