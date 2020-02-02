LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who is facing human trafficking charges is now facing charges witness tampering. The Cyber Crimes Unit along with attorney general Daniel Cameron’s office arrested 53-year-old Nigel Nicholas.

Investigators say Nicholas brought another person to Kentucky to pressure a human trafficking victim to recant their statement. He was out of jail on bond when the new allegations happened, the AG office says.

The attorney general’s office says Nicholas offered money and property to the victim in exchange for a retraction.

In February 2018, prosecutors charged Nicholas with two counts of human trafficking and one count of promoting prostitution.

Nicholas was allegedly selling sex with underage teens on website Backpage.com.

The witness tampering charges resulted in an additional $20,000 bond added to Nicholas’ original $10,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.