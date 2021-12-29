Police responded and said they found a man, 51-year-old DeWayne Miller, wearing the officer's uniform, tactical vest, gear, and armed with his service pistol.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ten Mile man is behind bars after Knoxville police said they responded to an officer's home and found the man inside armed with the officer's firearm and wearing his uniform.

The Knoxville Police Department said it happened on December 23 just before midnight off Ewing Road. Officers said an unknown man was operating the officer's radio, who was not at home and told dispatchers that no one should have been inside his house.

Police responded and said they found a man, 51-year-old DeWayne Miller, wearing the officer's uniform, tactical vest, gear, and armed with his service pistol. KPD said Miller told police he was a law enforcement officer, claiming he was leaving for work. Police said Miller had roughly $1,600 in cash from the officer's wallet in his possession, repeatedly telling officers the money belonged to him.

After police contacted the officer to verify his belongings, KPD said Miller admitted he had been dropped off by a rideshare, broke into the officer's cruiser in the drive way, took gear and a garage door opener which he used to get inside the officer's home. KPD said Miller made it clear he intended to leave the home with nearly $10,000 worth of the officer's belongings, saying officers believed Miller would likely have tried to impersonate an officer after leaving the property.