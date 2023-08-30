Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for torturing girlfriend's puppy, strangling her

"Animal cruelty is a predicator of crime," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christie Foster said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man pleaded guilty to torturing his girlfriend's dog and strangling her in September 2022.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Luther Durden harming his girlfriend's puppy on Sept. 21, and when she returned from work, the puppy was dead.

Days later on Sept. 25, Durden and his girlfriend got into a physical argument where he knocked her down to the floor, pushed her head to the ground and strangled her according to court documents. He also took her phone and blocked the doorway to prevent her from escaping.

"Animal cruelty is a predicator of crime," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christie Foster said. "Individuals who commit acts of animal cruelty are [five times] as likely to harm humans."

He has been sentenced to five years in prison for assault, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

