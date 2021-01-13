Teenager injured in South Louisville shooting

According to police, the girl's injuries do not appear to be severe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a teenage girl was shot late Tuesday night in South Louisville.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of M Street near Taylor Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. When they arrived, they found a girl in her teens who had been shot.

The girl was taken to the hospital. Ruoff said her injuries do not appear to be severe.

There are currently no suspects in this case. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

