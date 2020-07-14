Coroner ID'd 20-year-old shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

Police are still searching for information in the July 13 shooting that happened in the 2400 block of Lytle Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been identified, one day after he was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 20-year-old Malik Savage died from a gunshot wound.

Wound was found shot in the 2400 block of Lytle Street Monday afternoon.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

