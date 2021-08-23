Suspect sought in connection with fatal Lyndon shooting: LMPD

Metro Police have released surveillance video of a suspect they believe is connected to the Aug. 14 incident on La Grange Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a week after a man was shot and killed in Lyndon, police are asking for help in identifying a suspect.

Kyle Michael Elzy, 27, was found in the 9900 block of La Grange Road around 7 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Metro Police have released surveillance video of a suspect they believe is connected to the incident.

The video shows the man wearing a black shirt with “Drip” printed on it, knee-length blue jean shorts, red socks and black tennis shoes.

If you know who this person is and can help police, you are asked to call LMPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

