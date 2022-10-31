LMPD: Man shot and killed in Newburg neighborhood

Police said a man is dead after he was found shot on Lula Way Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for answers after a man was gunned down in Newburg.

Metro Police said their officers responded to the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. Monday where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

