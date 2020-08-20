Louisville woman victim of theft twice in 24hrs

A stolen dirt bike was just the start of a bad day for Daniella Villatoro. Later that day, two men stole tool boxes from her truck.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is looking for her dirt bike after it was reported stolen on Tuesday.

Daniella Villatoro said the green and black 2013 Kawasaki KX was locked up in her garage at the Valley Farm apartments on Dixie Highway. She said the thief or thieves broke the lock.

“It hurts a lot because the bike means a lot for me,” she explained.

The stolen bike was just the start of a bad day for Villatoro. After calling police, she said she went to the Staples on Dixie Highway to print out fliers.

While inside, a stranger captured two men on video rummaging through a red pick-up truck and walking away with two tool boxes. The video was shared on Facebook.

“I realize that is my truck and my toolbox, on the same day,” she said, not knowing whether to laugh or cry.

Villatoro said she has a five-year-old at home and is now worried about going out in public, because she’s unsure who to trust.



“I'm scared. I'm scared to go somewhere out,” she said. “Don’t people be like that because the things are important to us and it hurts, hurts a lot.”



If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the dirt bike, the flier mentions a $500 reward. Call: 502-210-7373 or 502-202-5487.

According to the crime mapping site, Louisville Metro Police have responded to 142 theft and larceny cases in the metro in jut the last week.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.