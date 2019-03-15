LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after an apparent stabbing in the Southland Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Police responded to the report of a homicide in the 300 block of Kilmory Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Yunelsy Abdala Ramos, 35, outside a home. Police said she had been stabbed to death.

The woman's husband, 39-year-old Yoilime Martinez-Diaz, has been arrested and charged with murder. He has been taken to Metro Corrections.

"We're still trying to learn more about this individual," Alicia Smiley with LMPD said.

It is unclear if the woman lived in the area, if any children were involved, or who may have witnessed the incident.

"Just the fact that we lost a life in general, of course, is a tragedy," Smiley said.