Louisville woman sentenced for sending threatening mail to interracial neighbors

A Louisville woman will spend nine years behind bars for sending threatening letters to neighbors in Lake Forest of eastern Jefferson County, because of their race.

According to court documents, Suzanne Craft mailed threats via the United States Postal Service to an interracial couple and their children that lived in the same neighborhood as her in 2020. Many of these letters threatened violence and contained racial slurs.

A judge sentenced Craft to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

“This sentence sends a clear message regarding our commitment to ending hate-motivated violence and threats of violence,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “There is no room in civilized society for violent threats based on race."

Also in 2020, Louisville Metro Police served Craft a criminal summons after two homes in the Lake Forest neighborhood were vandalized.

She then appeared in court in August later that year for violating a no-contact order from a different incident in June.

