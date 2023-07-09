Louisville woman sentenced to 3 years in prison after killing Shelbyville officer in hit-and-run

A judge sentenced Ashley Catlett on three charges, including failure to stop and render aid. She previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was sentenced to three years in prison after killing an off-duty Shelbyville police officer in a hit-and-run.

A judge sentenced Ashley Catlett on Thursday on three charges, including failure to stop and render aid. She previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

Officers with Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) 7th Division responded to a collision near the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane involving a car and a motorcycle around 3 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.

Police said it appears Catlett tried to take an opposing left turn in her car, striking the off-duty officer who was on his motorcycle.

The Shelbyville Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed the officer's identity as Thomas Elmore. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prosecutors said Catlett didn't check on Elmore or call 911, but instead ran away from the scene.

The car she was driving was a rental she wasn't registered to drive, and her license was suspended at the time.

Elmore had only been with the department for nearly a year. In a previous news release, Shelbyville Police Department said he had joined the department after working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.cm, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.