ISP: Louisville woman arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, 33-year-old Angela Debella of Louisville faces multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Police say around 1 a.m. Sept. 30, Harrison County dispatchers received a call about a possible drunk driver headed east on I-64 approaching the Corydon exit.

The caller stated the driver was in a black car with Kentucky plates. ISP responded and observed the car exit on to State Road 135 in Corydon.

While following the car, police observed Debella's car weaving from side to side and making improper lane changes. A traffic stop was then made near Federal Dr.

As ISP conducted the traffic stop and investigation, a Harrison Co. officer and his K-9 partner arrived to assist. The K-9 unit alerted the officers to the presence of controlled substances in the car which was subsequently searched.

ISP officers located close to 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two grams of suspected heroin with fentanyl, xanax, alprazolam pills, over 31 grams of marijuana, hypodermic needles and various items of paraphernalia during the search of Debella's car.

She also had over $5,600 in her possession.

Debella was arrested and faces multiple felony charges for the drugs found in her possession.

She is currently being held in the Harrison Co. Jail.

