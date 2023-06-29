Louisville woman arrested, car impounded after allegedly street racing on Watterson Expressway

Eleine Roach, 20, was racing a white Chrysler 300 and both vehicles were going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested and her car has been impounded after she was allegedly street racing on I-264.

According to the arrest citation, a Louisville Metro Police officer saw a red Dodge Charger speeding on the Watterson Expressway, near Taylor Boulevard.

Police said the driver, 20-year-old Eleine Roach, was racing a white Chrysler 300 and both vehicles were going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone. LMPD said they were directly beside each other.

When police tried to stop Roach, she allegedly drove away -- swerving around multiple vehicles. Once she got off of the interstate, officers said they were able to stop her near the area of Arcade Avenue and 7th Street Road.

The arrest citation states Roach pulled over and "apologized for her actions."

Her car was impounded, following Louisville's street racing ordinance.

Roach was charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit (limited access), reckless driving, and racing a motor vehicle on a public highway.

