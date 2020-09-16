Louisville man convicted of rape, string of robberies on UofL campus

Louisville Metro police said Alfred Kesseh committed the crimes between December 6, 2018 and January 11, 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Video attached is from Alfred Toe Kesseh 2019 appearance in court.

Alfred T. Kesseh who was on trial for rape and a string of robberies on UofL’s campus was convicted by a Jefferson County jury on Wednesday. The trial started last week in Division Eight of Jefferson Circuit.

Louisville Metro police said between December 6, 2018 and January 11, 2019, Kesseh was seen on surveillance video entering the rooms of his six victims. The crimes happened at Cardinal Towne campus housing and the University Pointe Apartments.

Officers said after he got inside their rooms, Kesseh threatened to kill the victims while demanding money, credit cards and other items.

The jury convicted Kesseh of Rape in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree and multiple counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking and Fraudulent Use of Credit Card.

“This case is especially noteworthy as it was the first criminal trial conducted in Jefferson Circuit Court under the Kentucky Supreme Court’s COVID-19 guidelines. Clearly, the pandemic did not deprive the victims in this case of the justice they deserved. I want to commend my staff for conducting a successful prosecution under most unusual circumstances” Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said.