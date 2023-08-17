Louisville teens plead guilty to string of carjackings, firearm offenses

Two teenagers from Louisville pled guilty to multiple carjackings dating back to Summer 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers from Louisville are awaiting sentencing after they pled guilty to several counts of carjacking and firearm-related offenses.

The string of carjackings the teenagers pled guilty to occurred between June 2022 and May 2023, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fahad Alasawi, 18, pled guilty to four counts carjacking and four counts of possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Mauricio Diaz, 19, pled guilty to three counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking and three counts of possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

In total, Alasawi and Diaz stole or attempted to steal five vehicles from different victims with threats of violence and while possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

Alasawi is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20, 2023, and Diaz is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29, 2023.

They each could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

