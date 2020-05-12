Police: Louisville teen charged after crashing into statue, Christmas display in Hodgenville

Police said the teen's blood alcohol limit was .190, more than twice the legal limit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is facing charges after a crash in downtown Hodgenville left a Christmas display damaged.

According to Hodgenville Police, 18-year-old Kaylee Lovvorn was driving on East Main Street when she failed to negotiate the traffic circle around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police said she then struck the “Little Abe” statue and continued through the square, also damaging a Christmas display.

The display, which was a truck decorated with a large Christmas tree in the bed, suffered severe damage. Police said damages to the Little Abe statue weren’t immediately known.

Lovvorn, police said, appeared intoxicated and was given a field sobriety test. Her blood alcohol limit was .190, twice the legal limit.

She’s facing aggravated DUI in the first degree and failure to produce an insurance card.

Lovvorn was released to a family member.

It’s unclear when she is expected to appear in court.

