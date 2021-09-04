Suspect in deadly shooting arrested after SWAT situation

LMPD said Deandre Smithers is wanted for a homicide at 12th and Hill Street March 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has been arrested following a SWAT situation in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were in the neighborhood when they noticed 20-year-old Deandre Smithers. LMPD said Smithers is wanted for a homicide at 12th and Hill Street March 16.

Smithers fled to a nearby apartment building, and LMPD said the SWAT and Hostage Negotiating Team were called to the scene. Negotiators attempted to get Smithers to voluntarily surrender, however LMPD said SWAT was utilized and Smithers was arrested without incident.

LMPD said officers gave orders to bystanders, however "civilians attempted to intervene and disrupt the police action."

"The safety and protection of the community we serve are paramount to LMPD," LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said. "On scenes, when officers give orders to bystanders it is to ensure the safety of everyone so suspects may be taken into custody in the safest possible manner."

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes died at UofL Hospital after the shooting at 12th and Hill Street.

