LMPD looking to ID subject in deadly California neighborhood shooting

Police said the subject is connected to a homicide on April 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has asked the public to help identify a subject linked to an April 13 homicide.

Police said the person pictured below is connected to a deadly shooting in the California neighborhood. According to a department spokesperson, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1100 block of S. 17th Street.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and asked that anyone who recognizes the individual to contact LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.