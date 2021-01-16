Cashier shot during robbery in Parkland neighborhood, police say

According to LMPD, a store employee was shot during the alleged robbery in the 800 block of 28th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a store in the 800 block of South 28th Street.

According to police, a cashier at Shorty's was shot during a robbery around 7:15 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An LMPD spokesperson said the suspect walked in, showed a gun, and demanded cash. As the cashier was complying, the suspect fired the gun, hitting the cashier in the arm.

Police said the suspect did get away with some money.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.