'Very tragic': Louisville boy in critical condition after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LMPD's Homicide Unit will be investigating the shooting due to the severity of the boy's injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile was taken to the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a shooting on the 4500 block of Trumpet Way at around 2:45 p.m. A boy was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. Police did not say his age.

"Very tragic...another young person suffering like this," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said LMPD's Homicide Unit will be investigating the shooting due to the severity of the boy's injuries, and officers are canvassing the neighborhood for more information.

The shooting comes as Louisville continues to see an uptick in gun violence. Many of 2020's shooting victims were teenagers under 19, and that trend has continued into 2021.

Mitchell said Chief Erika Shields, who started in January, has been pointing out the data and working with the department to better address crimes among juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated with more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.