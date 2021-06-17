Woman found shot, injured in Old Louisville

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.
According to a press release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to the 1100 block of S. 4th Street in Old Louisville just after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. Mitchell said she is expected to survive.
Upon investigation, police believe the woman was shot in a different, undetermined location. Police do not currently have any suspects in this case.
If you know anything, you are urged to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This was the second shooting reported in Louisville Thursday morning. LMPD said a man was shot and killed around 1:40 a.m. outside of Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
There does not appear to be any connection between these two incidents.
