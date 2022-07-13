LMPD: Man, teenager injured in Newburg shooting

Police say the man was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition and the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a double shooting in Newburg injured two people early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5000 block of Rural Way, an LMPD spokesperson said. When officers with LMPD's Sixth Division arrived, they found an adult man and a teen boy suffering from gunshot would.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, according to police. The teenager was taken to Norton Children's for injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been named in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or leave a tip using the online crime tip portal.

