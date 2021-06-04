1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Crittenden Dr.

Three people, all in their late teens, were found shot inside a vehicle on Old Park Blvd. around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people were found shot in a vehicle early Friday morning.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Old Park Boulevard near Crittenden Dr. around 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two men and a woman, all believed to be in their late teens, who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. Smiley said the other two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the people were shot at a different location and drove to Old Park Blvd. Investigators are still trying to figure out where that second location is.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the case. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

