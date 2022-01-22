1 dead, another injured: Louisville police investigating Saturday morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred the morning of Jan. 22. The shooting left one man dead and a woman injured.
A spokesperson for the department said a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive came in around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
At this time there are no suspects, but the spokesperson said LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made anonymously online, through the online Crime Tip Portal.
