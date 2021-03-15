Man killed in downtown Louisville shooting

Louisville police said a man was shot and killed at the intersection of 1st St. and Jefferson St. around 5 a.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting downtown at the intersection of 1st Street and Jefferson Street around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating but they do not have any suspects. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

