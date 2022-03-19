Louisville Police investigating deadly shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed inside a home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said it is investigating a late-night shooting that happened Friday which left one woman dead.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m.

A spokesperson said that officers with LMPD's Third Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed inside a home. Police said she had been shot at least once.

Louisville Police said the department is investigating the incident, although no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or use the department's anonymous online crime portal.

