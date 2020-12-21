LMPD: Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds behind a Louisville church

LMPD said the man was found behind a church in the 2200 block of Dixie Highway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a man's death after responding to a shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident behind a church in the 2200 block of Dixie Highway around 1:15, a news release states. After arriving on the scene, officers reported finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, LMPD said.

Investigators said at this time they have no suspect information.

LMPD's homicide unit is in charge of the investigation.