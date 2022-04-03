LMPD: Man says he was shot by someone hiding in bushes during Louisville shooting

Police said they are looking for a suspect after an 18-year-old said he was shot while walking home Sunday afternoon on Cecil Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot and injured in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened in broad daylight just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, a male, told investigators he was walking home in the 300 block of Cecil Avenue near Larkwood Avenue when someone jumped out of the bushes and shot him.

That suspect then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said the victim was conscious, alert and talking while he was being transported to UofL Hospital.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or by using their Crime Tip Portal.

