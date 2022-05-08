Louisville Police investigate fatal shooting, no suspects

Police said a man was fatally shot Sunday morning near 26th Street and Broadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say that one man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting took place around 2:00 a.m. on 26th Street and Broadway.

When officers from LMPD's Second Division arrived, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries after being shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online using LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

