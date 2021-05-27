LMPD investigating after person found shot dies

Louisville Metro Police said the victim was found at Central Ave near Montana ave in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting near Churchill Downs Thursday afternoon.

According to MetroSafe, officers arrived at Central Ave. and Montana Ave. around 1:15 p.m. That’s where they found a person who had been shot.

Louisville Metro Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

