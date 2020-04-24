LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was charged with murder and operated a motor vehicle under the influence after a crash killed one and injured four.

Shively Police said Jermaine Sneed was driving east on Millers Lane on April 21 when he hit a van driven by Danny Whitfill. When police arrived, officers said both cars were fully engulfed in flames.

Sneed, his 8-year-old son and another passenger were able to get out of the car. Whitfill died at the scene. A woman and two children were also in Whitfill's car and were badly injured. Everyone was taken to the hospital.

The woman in Whitfill's car, Ashley Sego, remains in critical condition at UofL Hospital. The two children in the car are both at Norton Children's. One has a broken leg and the second is in critical condition.

At the hospital, Sneed's blood tested over the legal limit of .08 for alcohol. His injuries were not serious, though his son underwent surgery for an abdominal injury. The adult passenger in Sneed's car was treated and later left UofL Hospital against medical advice.

Police said Sneed did not have a driver's license after he was arrested and charged with careless driving on April 8.

