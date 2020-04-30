LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Louisville battles the coronavirus, another dangerous problem has impacted the city. Violent crime is on the rise.

On Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad addressed the Metro Public Safety Committee about the issue. According to Conrad, Louisville has seen a rise in every violent crime category through the end of March, but all property crimes are down.

Conrad said there was a trend of increased shooting before the pandemic impacted the city; however, with businesses closed and many without work, the environment is ripe for violence.

So far, there have been 111 shootings and 36 homicides. Many of those victims have been kids under 18 years old, and many of the suspects in non-fatal shootings have also been teenagers. The department said those all seem to be group or gang related.

"People that are out there engaging in this violence don’t seem to care about the risks of the virus. This adds to the challenges for our officers and our detectives as they go about doing their jobs,” Chief Conrad said.

After previous restrictions to cut down on exposure to coronavirus, LMPD issued a new order to expand the types of calls they will respond to during the pandemic. Now, officers will be responding to any calls that are not report runs, non-injury collisions or non-injury hit-and-runs.

RELATED: UofL Health sees uptick in gunshot patients during COVID-19, community health workers there to help

RELATED: Shootings in Louisville double during pandemic while families cope with new ways to grieve

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.