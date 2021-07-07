WATCH | LMPD releases body cam rescue footage of suspected kidnapped girl

Body cam footage shows officers rescuing a young girl from a suspected kidnapping. Video also shows the arrest of Robby Wildt, who is being held on a $1M bond.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WARNING: The video shown above may be unsettling for some viewers.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) released body camera footage of the rescue of a suspected kidnapped girl. The video also shows the arrest of 40-year-old Robby Wildt, who is accused of taking the child off the side of the road.

Responding officer Jason Burba can be seen finding the girl inside of a car while Sergeant Joe Keeling places Wildt under arrest.

The incident happened in Valley Station July 2. Wildt admitted to police that he saw the young girl playing outside, then turning around in car to take her.

Burba's body camera shows the girl being rescued from the car, the young girl can be heard saying while crying that she needs her father.

Police were initially tipped off to the alleged kidnapping after witnesses watched it take place. The pair of witnesses followed Wildt and comforted the girl after she was rescued.

"At that time... the policeman comes with the little girl, holding her in her arm," neighbor Cathy Harris said. "It was pretty emotional."

Wildt is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. He faces kidnapping a minor charges.

