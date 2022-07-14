Louisville repair shop reports gas being stolen from cars on their lot

It's a crime that baffles Douglas Addington, adding that it's unlike anything he's seen in the more than 30 years he's worked at the shop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the parking lot of Joe Hudson's Collision Center in St. Matthews, five puddles stain the pavement.

General Manager Douglas Addington says each represents an instance where thieves drilled holes into the fuel tanks of cars, stealing gas from right on the lot.

"[It's] trespassing on property," he said. "You're here for 20, 30 minutes and all you're walking away with is six or eight gallons of fuel."

Addington says it's a crime that baffles him, adding that it's unlike anything he's seen in the more than 30 years he's worked at that location.

"I've seen lots of things come and go," he said. "This is a trend I've never seen in my career."

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson agrees.

"I think that's why you're not seeing this as a trend," Wilkerson said. "It's high risk, low reward."

But Addington says it's happened to twice as many cars at his business in east Louisville. There, he said the chain-linked fence was cut in order to access cars.

St. Matthews Police say the department is looking into the few incidents at the business. Wilkerson said a detective from LMPD's Eighth Division is also investigating the matter at an east Louisville location.

Police say residents should park in well-lit areas, behind fencing or in a garage, if you can for the most protection. They also said some fuel tanks have been built to prevent this type of incident entirely.

As for the collision center in St. Matthews, security comes with an extra cost.

They'll soon be installing security cameras around the property. As for now, the business plans to spend the last half hour each day pulling as many cars inside the building as they can.

Addington said it's a necessary inconvenience for an odd issue.

"The risk versus reward, again, just doesn't seem to add up," he said.

